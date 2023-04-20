Photos: Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan dies at 92

Richard J. Riordan, the take-charge venture capitalist who as mayor shepherded Los Angeles’ rebound from the 1992 riots, expanded its Police Department and masterminded its recovery from the Northridge earthquake, has died at his Brentwood home.

The last Republican mayor of what became a liberal city, Riordan was 92. Relatives said he died shortly after 7.30 p.m. Wednesday with family, friends, caregivers and his beloved dogs around him.

GOP Gubernatorial candidate Richard Riordan holds a news conference afternoon in Huntington Beach near the construction site for the Hyatt Waterfront Hotel. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Gubenatorial candidate Richard Riordan pretents to wrestle with Superman lookalike Christopher Dennis outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti , center watches as former mayors Antonio Villaraigosa, left and Richard Riordan, right greet each other during commemoration of the grand opening of the $1.9 billion Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Mayor Riordan meets with aids and advisers before his first press conference after his re–election to discuss his speech and policies. (Iris Schneider / Los Angeles Times)

Mayor Richard Riordan, during a press conference at Sportsman Lodge Sunday, endorsed Dianne Feinstein for Senator, October 30, 1994. (Julie Markes / For the Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan takes works the controls to a loading crane during a ceremony in the port. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Mayor Richard Riordan answers questions during a press conference at city hall. (Rick Meyer / Los Angeles Times)

GOP Gubernatorial candidate Richard Riordan works out of his car after a news conference in Huntington Beach. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Los Angeles Mayor Richard J. Riordan, waves to well wishers with his granddaughter, Nicole Farrel, 3, in arm, after administered oath to his second term in office in ceremonies Monday at City Hall. (Ken Lubas / Los Angeles Times)