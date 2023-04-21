Check your Powerball tickets: An unclaimed $1.5-million winner is about to expire

An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $1.5 million was bought at a gas station in the Bay Area in October and must be claimed by Monday, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket with numbers 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56 was purchased Oct. 26 at a Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard in Santa Clara County, according to a lottery news release. It was one of two from that drawing that matched five numbers but missed the Powerball number; the other ticket, sold in Southern California, has already been claimed.

Powerball winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. If it goes unclaimed, the money will go to public schools in California.

Lottery officials advised anyone who bought a ticket from the Los Gatos gas station to search their wallet, car or anywhere else they might have left a Powerball ticket. There’s no way to tell whether it was a resident or someone passing through who bought the ticket.

If someone believes they have the winning ticket, they should sign the back and go to one of California Lottery’s offices to complete an official claim form. There are locations in Milpitas and Richmond in the Bay Area.

The winner can also send in a claim form and winning ticket by mail; the ticket needs to be claimed in person or postmarked by Monday.