Advertisement
California

Man holding ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign climbs KTLA tower in Hollywood

A man with a guitar and a handwritten sign with the words 'Free Billie Eilish' stands on a TV station tower.
A man holding a sign reading “Free Billie Eilish” stands on the KTLA tower in Hollywood on Tuesday evening. He climbed down after about three hours.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

A man holding a sign that read “Free Billie Eilish” climbed the KTLA-TV Channel 5 tower Tuesday night in Hollywood, snarling traffic in the area as streets were shut down during the hours-long negotiation with the climber.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of a possible jumper at 6:32 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Sunset Boulevard, a spokesperson said.

The man was playing a guitar and holding the handwritten Billie Eilish sign, which also read “MK ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall clones” on the back, KTLA reported.

Advertisement
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, CA SEPTEMBER 23, 2015 -- Two Los Angeles police officers were reported hospitalized with minor injuries after their patrol car collided with a suspected stolen vehicle at the intersection of Main St and 98th St in South Los Angeles at the end of a short pursuit early Wednesday morning, September 23, 2015. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Half of people injured in LAPD pursuits are bystanders, report says

An LAPD report found that city officers have been involved in 4,203 pursuits since 2018, a quarter of which ended with an injury or death. Nearly half of those collisions ended with injuries to bystanders.

Firefighters deployed an airbag and set up a ladder below the tower as crews tried to get the man to climb down.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team worked with firefighters to get the man to climb down the ladder, the LAPD said. After about three hours, he descended around 9:30 p.m., KTLA reported.

The man was arrested on suspicion of trespass, according to the LAPD. His identity hasn’t been released.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement