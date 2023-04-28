Advertisement
California

Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan remembered at memorial Mass

LAPD Color Guard present the flag, framed by a photo of former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan
An LAPD color guard presents the flag, framed by a photo of Richard Riordan, during a memorial Mass in celebration of the former Los Angeles mayor at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles in downtown L.A.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 
Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, who guided the city through the aftermath of the Rodney King riots and the 1994 Northridge earthquake, was remembered today as a man with an indomitable spirit
who understood leadership and took action to address the needs of the city and of its people.

In a packed memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels,
family, friends, elected officials and Angelenos remembered Riordan’s life and legacy.

``I’m truly amazed. Although many of you here are strangers to each
other and to us, we’re all here for the same reason to honor a man whose life touched so many people in different and wonderful ways,’’ said Mary Beth, Riordan’s daughter.

LAPD Color Guard rehearse before a memorial mass celebration of the life of the former mayor
An LAPD color guard rehearses before a memorial Mass for former Mayor Richard Riordan at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
People attend the mass for Mayor Richard Riordan.
U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), left, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and former L.A. Mayors Antonio Villaraigosa and James Hahn attend the Mass for Richard Riordan at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass presents the U.S. flag to Elizabeth Riordan, the wife of the former Mayor Richard Riordan
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass presents the U.S. flag to Elizabeth Riordan, the wife of former Mayor Richard Riordan, during his memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
LAFD puts up the U.S. flag in for the memorial mass celebration of the life of former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan
The Los Angeles Fire Department hoists the U.S. flag for the memorial Mass celebrating the life of former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Msgr. Lloyd Torgerson, left, pastor at St. Monica Catholic Church, greets members of Richard Riordan's family.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

