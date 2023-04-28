Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan remembered at memorial Mass

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, who guided the city through the aftermath of the Rodney King riots and the 1994 Northridge earthquake, was remembered today as a man with an indomitable spirit
who understood leadership and took action to address the needs of the city and of its people.
In a packed memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels,
family, friends, elected officials and Angelenos remembered Riordan’s life and legacy.
``I’m truly amazed. Although many of you here are strangers to each
other and to us, we’re all here for the same reason to honor a man whose life touched so many people in different and wonderful ways,’’ said Mary Beth, Riordan’s daughter.
