Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan remembered at memorial Mass

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, who guided the city through the aftermath of the Rodney King riots and the 1994 Northridge earthquake, was remembered today as a man with an indomitable spirit

who understood leadership and took action to address the needs of the city and of its people.

In a packed memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels,

family, friends, elected officials and Angelenos remembered Riordan’s life and legacy.

``I’m truly amazed. Although many of you here are strangers to each

other and to us, we’re all here for the same reason to honor a man whose life touched so many people in different and wonderful ways,’’ said Mary Beth, Riordan’s daughter.

An LAPD color guard rehearses before a memorial Mass for former Mayor Richard Riordan at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), left, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and former L.A. Mayors Antonio Villaraigosa and James Hahn attend the Mass for Richard Riordan at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass presents the U.S. flag to Elizabeth Riordan, the wife of former Mayor Richard Riordan, during his memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Fire Department hoists the U.S. flag for the memorial Mass celebrating the life of former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)