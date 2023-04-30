Sacramento, San Francisco mayors take shots at each other’s city before NBA playoff game

The mayors of San Francisco and Sacramento were already busy trading shots at each other before Sunday’s NBA playoff game got underway between the Golden State Warriors and the Kings.

“When you go traveling to visit cities, do you ever go to Sacramento? Is that ever on your bucket list?” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday before Game 6, which the Warriors lost 118-99. “I’m just gonna leave it at that.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shot back later on Twitter, noting that “tens of thousands of San Franciscans” have “recently and happily relocated to Sacramento.”

“Whatever happens today, Game 7 is a win for both Northern California cities,” Steinberg tweeted Sunday. “One is a thriving, growing livable city/culinary capital capturing the hearts of sports fans and the imagination of the world. The other is San Francisco. Go Kings!”

The Warriors beat the Kings in Sunday’s game by a whopping 120-100. They will now play the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA playoffs beginning Tuesday in San Francisco.