High school basketball: City Section playoff scores and pairings
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
#1 Verdugo Hills 81, #8 Franklin 55
#4 Kennedy 45, #5 Arleta 40
#3 Washington 43, #6 Cleveland 34
#2 Chatsworth 58, #10 Eagle Rock 47
DIVISION II
#1 Banning, #9 Poly 17
#4 Grant 57, #5 Gardena 20
#3 Van Nuys 50, #6 Marquez 32
#10 Wilson at #2 San Fernando
DIVISION III
#8 Sylmar 49, #1 Lakeview Charter 36
#12 Santee 58, #4 New West 35
#11 San Pedro 68, #14 South Gate 35
#2 Harbor Teacher 46, #10 Narbonne 42
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION IV
#1 Hawkins 36, #16 Triumph Charter 23
#9 Gertz-Ressler 48, #8 Alliance Bloomfield 31
#12 Locke at #5 Canoga Park
#13 Diego Rivera 63, #4 Panorama 33
#3 SOCES 55, #14 Angelou 34
#6 Collins Family 46, #11 Jordan 23
#7 Animo Robinson 61, #10 Vaughn 35
#2 Northridge Academy 43, #15 West Adams 36
DIVISION V
#1 Sotomayor 33, #16 Annenberg 18
#8 Jefferson 52, #9 Rancho Dominguez 34
#21 Animo Watts 50, #5 Neuwirth Leadership 19
#20 WISH Academy 61, #4 USC Hybrid 23
HollywoodN 55, #3 New Designs University Park 17
#22 Sun Valley Magnet 30, #6 Manual Arts 28
#10 Camino Nuevo 42, #7 Maywood Academy 29
#15 RFK Community 48, #2 Stella 6
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
#8 Reseda at #1 Math & Science College Prep
#5 Northridge Academy at #4 SOCES
#14 Los Angeles at #6 RFK Community
#7 Animo Venice at #2 Roosevelt
DIVISION II
#9 Marquez at #1 University
#13 Franklin at #5 South East
#11 Carson vs. #3 Manual Arts/#14 Kennedy
#7 Marshall at #2 Bernstein
DIVISION III
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION IV
#17 Locke at #1 Sylmar
#9 Roybal at #8 South Gate, 4 p.m.
#12 Harbor Teacher at #5 San Fernando
#13 Legacy at #4 Hollywood
#14 Contreras at #3 Triumph Charter
#11 View Park at #6 Canoga Park, 4:30 p.m.
#10 Mendez at #7 Huntington Park
#15 Maywood Academy at #2 Downtown Magnets
DIVISION V
#17 Orthopaedic at #1 Foshay
#24 Alliance Health/#9 East Valley at #8 Santee
#12 New West at #5 University Prep Value
#13 Larchmont at #4 Horace Mann UCLA
#14 WISH Academy at #3 Panorama
#11 Animo Watts at #6 Stern, 6:30 p.m.
#23 TEACH Tech/#10 New Designs UP at #7 Camino Nuevo
#18 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Angelou
