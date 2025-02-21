Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: City Section playoff scores and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I

#1 Verdugo Hills 81, #8 Franklin 55

#4 Kennedy 45, #5 Arleta 40

#3 Washington 43, #6 Cleveland 34

#2 Chatsworth 58, #10 Eagle Rock 47

DIVISION II

#1 Banning, #9 Poly 17

#4 Grant 57, #5 Gardena 20

#3 Van Nuys 50, #6 Marquez 32

#10 Wilson at #2 San Fernando

DIVISION III

#8 Sylmar 49, #1 Lakeview Charter 36

#12 Santee 58, #4 New West 35

#11 San Pedro 68, #14 South Gate 35

#2 Harbor Teacher 46, #10 Narbonne 42

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION IV

#1 Hawkins 36, #16 Triumph Charter 23

#9 Gertz-Ressler 48, #8 Alliance Bloomfield 31

#12 Locke at #5 Canoga Park

#13 Diego Rivera 63, #4 Panorama 33

#3 SOCES 55, #14 Angelou 34

#6 Collins Family 46, #11 Jordan 23

#7 Animo Robinson 61, #10 Vaughn 35

#2 Northridge Academy 43, #15 West Adams 36

DIVISION V

#1 Sotomayor 33, #16 Annenberg 18

#8 Jefferson 52, #9 Rancho Dominguez 34

#21 Animo Watts 50, #5 Neuwirth Leadership 19

#20 WISH Academy 61, #4 USC Hybrid 23

HollywoodN 55, #3 New Designs University Park 17

#22 Sun Valley Magnet 30, #6 Manual Arts 28

#10 Camino Nuevo 42, #7 Maywood Academy 29

#15 RFK Community 48, #2 Stella 6

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I

#8 Reseda at #1 Math & Science College Prep

#5 Northridge Academy at #4 SOCES

#14 Los Angeles at #6 RFK Community

#7 Animo Venice at #2 Roosevelt

DIVISION II

#9 Marquez at #1 University

#13 Franklin at #5 South East

#11 Carson vs. #3 Manual Arts/#14 Kennedy

#7 Marshall at #2 Bernstein

DIVISION III









SECOND ROUND

DIVISION IV

#17 Locke at #1 Sylmar

#9 Roybal at #8 South Gate, 4 p.m.

#12 Harbor Teacher at #5 San Fernando

#13 Legacy at #4 Hollywood

#14 Contreras at #3 Triumph Charter

#11 View Park at #6 Canoga Park, 4:30 p.m.

#10 Mendez at #7 Huntington Park

#15 Maywood Academy at #2 Downtown Magnets

DIVISION V

#17 Orthopaedic at #1 Foshay

#24 Alliance Health/#9 East Valley at #8 Santee

#12 New West at #5 University Prep Value

#13 Larchmont at #4 Horace Mann UCLA

#14 WISH Academy at #3 Panorama

#11 Animo Watts at #6 Stern, 6:30 p.m.

#23 TEACH Tech/#10 New Designs UP at #7 Camino Nuevo

#18 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Angelou

