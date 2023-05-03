Driver flees after van slams into Santa Ana apartment building, injuring 2

A minivan crashed almost completely through a wall Monday night at the Vista Del Rio apartment building on West Memory Lane.

A minivan slammed through a Santa Ana apartment building late Monday, trapping a woman under the vehicle and injuring at least one other person, authorities said.

Fire and police officials responded to the Vista Del Rio apartment building on West Memory Lane just after 10:15 p.m. Monday, finding the van almost completely through the wall of the apartment and the woman pinned under the vehicle, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department. The driver of the van has not been found.

“It was a group effort to make sure that vehicle could be lifted and moved safely to free the patient,” Orange County Fire Capt. Sean Doran said Monday night, according to OnSceneTV.

The woman was taken to a trauma center in serious condition, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Another adult was also taken to a hospital, fire officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear the extent of the second person’s injuries.

FF’s responded to a vehicle into an apartment complex in the 1600 blk of W. Memory Lane in @CityofSantaAna at 10:20 p.m. with reports of multiple victims & fire. FF’s arrived & determined 1 adult pt was trapped inside the unit with smoke but no fire. FF’s extricated the pt who >> pic.twitter.com/AN0OUAMHMS — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) May 2, 2023

The driver and any possible occupants of the van were no longer at the scene when officials arrived, and officials are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run, according to police.

Investigators said the the van crossed the building’s parking lot, hitting multiple other fixed objects before crashing through the first-floor apartment.

Santa Ana police asked anyone with information about this crash to call the agency’s traffic division at (714) 245-8200.