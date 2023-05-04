Four arrested, including two juveniles, in connection with West Hollywood and Beverly Hills armed robberies

Four people, including two 15-year-olds, have been arrested in connection with armed robberies in West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, at least one of which involved a rifle, authorities said.

The first robbery occurred on April 25, in an alleyway near La Boheme, a restaurant in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Keymaurie Clark, 26, Briana Threets, 18, both of Oakland, and an unidentified 15-year-old female approached two men in the alley and robbed them, authorities said.

One victim was allegedly struck in the face with a handgun.

A third victim was also robbed on a sidewalk, then the suspects fled into an allegedly stolen Dodge Charger driven by a 15-year-old male.

The suspects were arrested by Beverly Hills police on April 26 in connection with the armed robbery of three victims reported near Wilshire Boulevard and Bedford Drive.

The suspects allegedly fled the area in a Dodge vehicle but were located by Beverly Hills police.

A vehicle pursuit followed but the suspects were eventually arrested near Cotner Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, authorities said.

A handgun and a rifle were in the vehicle, Beverly Hills police said in a statement.

Sheriff’s detectives believe there may be additional robbery victims in the Los Angeles area.