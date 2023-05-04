Advertisement
California

Four arrested, including two juveniles, in connection with West Hollywood and Beverly Hills armed robberies

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Four people, including two 15-year-olds, have been arrested in connection with armed robberies in West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, at least one of which involved a rifle, authorities said.

The first robbery occurred on April 25, in an alleyway near La Boheme, a restaurant in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Keymaurie Clark, 26, Briana Threets, 18, both of Oakland, and an unidentified 15-year-old female approached two men in the alley and robbed them, authorities said.

Advertisement

One victim was allegedly struck in the face with a handgun.

A third victim was also robbed on a sidewalk, then the suspects fled into an allegedly stolen Dodge Charger driven by a 15-year-old male.

illustration of a firefighter with face formed by a dark hose. Fire on the brim of the helmet

California

For Subscribers

At the LAFD, pay for sex on duty, batter a cop, lie on medical records — and keep your job

A Times investigation has found the Los Angeles Fire Department almost never terminates firefighters, even those who have committed crimes or other types of egregious wrongdoing.

The suspects were arrested by Beverly Hills police on April 26 in connection with the armed robbery of three victims reported near Wilshire Boulevard and Bedford Drive.

The suspects allegedly fled the area in a Dodge vehicle but were located by Beverly Hills police.

A vehicle pursuit followed but the suspects were eventually arrested near Cotner Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, authorities said.

A handgun and a rifle were in the vehicle, Beverly Hills police said in a statement.

Sheriff’s detectives believe there may be additional robbery victims in the Los Angeles area.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement