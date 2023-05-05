Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ show to be postponed through at least May 28 after fiery mishap

Showings of Disneyland’s “Fantasmic!” nighttime attraction will not be held through at least May 28 after a fiery mishap last month, park officials said.

The show, which involves elaborate pyrotechnics and animatronics, has been on hold since April 22 when a 45-foot-tall dragon caught fire during a performance. Disneyland officials had previously said the show would be on hiatus until at least May 14.

Around 1,000 park guests had packed into the viewing area to watch the show when the mishap took place, but no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Dragon on fire at #fantasmic at Disneyland. Insane pic.twitter.com/B68UWr79pE — Ryan Laux (@ryanlauxcreates) April 23, 2023

Videos and photos of the incident circulated widely on social media.

Park officials said resort teams are working to bring back an “adjusted show” as soon as possible.