Hiker dies after falling from waterfall in Kern County

Three firefighters work on a rope system under a steep rocky wall
Kern County firefighters and rescue teams set up a rope system to remove the body of a hiker who fell from the Woodland waterfall trail.
(Kern County Fire Department)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
A hiker died after falling about 10 feet down a waterfall on the Woodland waterfall trail near Mt. Pinos, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene about a half-mile from the trailhead around 2:30 p.m. Friday and found the body of the hiker 30 feet above the base of the falls on a rock cropping, the Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire Department and Kern County sheriff’s rescue personnel constructed a rope system to safely retrieve the body.

The body was transported to the coroner and has not been identified. The Kern County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

