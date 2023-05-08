Hiker dies after falling from waterfall in Kern County

Kern County firefighters and rescue teams set up a rope system to remove the body of a hiker who fell from the Woodland waterfall trail.

A hiker died after falling about 10 feet down a waterfall on the Woodland waterfall trail near Mt. Pinos, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene about a half-mile from the trailhead around 2:30 p.m. Friday and found the body of the hiker 30 feet above the base of the falls on a rock cropping, the Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire Department and Kern County sheriff’s rescue personnel constructed a rope system to safely retrieve the body.

The body was transported to the coroner and has not been identified. The Kern County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.