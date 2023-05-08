71 Freeway to close this week for repairs

Crews work on pothole repairs on the 71 Freeway in March.

Portions of the 71 Freeway in the Pomona area will close this week for pavement work, according to Caltrans.

The freeway underwent multiple closures earlier this year for repairs of potholes.

The potholes, exacerbated by Southern California’s torrential rains, damaged dozens of vehicles. Potholes in one location near Holt Avenue damaged about 30 vehicles in March, resulting in flat tires and bent rims.

This week’s closures will begin and end as follows:



Northbound lanes between Chino Avenue and Rio Rancho Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, and again on Friday from 10 p.m until 6 a.m Saturday.

The northbound onramp at Garey Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday and from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The westbound 60 Freeway connector to the northbound 71 will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday

Drivers whose cars have suffered damage because of the potholes can file a claim directly with Caltrans for up to $10,000.

But claims for damages above $10,000 must be filed with the state’s Government Claims Program.