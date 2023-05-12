Advertisement
California

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in critical condition after crash in San Jacinto

Three people stand next to an SUV with "Sheriff" written on its side.
Law enforcement officers at the scene early Friday morning in San Jacinto after a collision left a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in critical condition and another motorist with “moderate injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.
(OnScene.TV)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition Friday after getting into a traffic collision in San Jacinto, agency officials said.

The deputy, assigned to the department’s Hemet station, was en route to a call for service as backup for another deputy, when they collided with a vehicle at Esplanade Avenue and State Street about 2:16 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized for “moderate injuries,” according to a press release by the sheriff’s office.

Another deputy was also injured while attempting to extract the deputy in the crash from their vehicle and was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

California
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement