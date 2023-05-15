Stretch of southbound 5 Freeway to close overnight to repair landslide damage

A landslide in late March damaged a portion of the southbound 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake.

A stretch of the 5 Freeway will completely close overnight this week so workers can repair landslide damage, according to the California Department of Transportation.

All southbound lanes between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway in the southern section of the Grapevine will be closed overnight Monday through Thursday, said department spokesman Michael Comeaux.

The closures near Castaic will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Another closure is scheduled to begin at 11:59 pm. Saturday and conclude at 8 the following morning.

Southbound traffic will be detoured east onto Highway 138 and south onto Highway 14 to return to the southbound freeway, Caltrans said in a statement.

Two southbound lanes will reopen each morning following the closures.

The landslide was first observed on March 21 and enlarged over the next several days, reaching the southbound shoulder on March 29, Comeaux said. The repair work will control damage at the site and involve paving and restriping the affected area of the roadway.

Work also continues on a nearby stretch of the northbound freeway, which was damaged in January when a hillside saturated by wet weather collapsed — sending part of the slope into the two right lanes.