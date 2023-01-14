Two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Castaic remain closed indefinitely after landslide

A saturated hillside that collapsed this week seriously damaged a portion of northbound Interstate 5 near Castaic, leaving the roadway’s two right lanes closed indefinitely, according to state transportation officials.

After several rounds of storms soaked Southern California, a large segment of a slope buckled on Tuesday and crashed into the two northbound lanes of the 5, just south of Templin Highway, Caltrans officials said. The highway’s two other northbound lanes remain open.

Castaic: on northbound I-5 the two right lanes are closed from 3 miles south of Templin Highway to Templin Highway due to a large slope slide. Unknown duration. Contractor is on scene maintaining closure. Updates at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw. Please #BeWorkZoneAlert. pic.twitter.com/HJT7U8qFSF — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2023

Work crews have installed a concrete barrier to protect against more damage and laid a plastic strip to divert rainfall directly into a drainage inlet, according to Lauren Wonder, spokesperson for California Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service forecast more rainfall throughout Los Angeles County on Saturday, with the heaviest rounds occurring in the evening.

Motorists should be wary of rockslides in canyons and steep hillsides, minor roadway ponding and flooding in small creeks, according to the weather service.