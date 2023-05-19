2 injured in gas explosion at minor league ballpark in Lake Elsinore

The entrance to Lake Elsinore’s Diamond Stadium, home of the Storm minor league baseball team.

Two people were injured Friday in a natural gas explosion at a minor league ballpark in Lake Elsinore, hours before a game was set to take place.

The burst gas line caused a fire that was quickly doused by the sprinklers inside Diamond Stadium, said Maggie De La Rosa, a spokeswoman for the Riverside County Fire Department.

The incident was reported at 4:21 p.m., before fans entered the stadium. Two individuals sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, she said.

The Lake Elsinore Storm, the Single-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, had been set to play the Inland Empire 66ers at 7:15 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion, and De La Rosa could not verify where it originated.

The Storm could not be immediately reached for comment, but the team announced on Twitter that games scheduled Friday and Saturday would be postponed until further notice “due to an incident at the stadium.”