L.A. Metro bus driver critically injured in stabbing in Woodland Hills, suspect at large

An L.A. Metro bus driver was critically injured after being stabbed Wednesday evening in Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The suspect, a young man wearing a red shirt and black pants, was last seen fleeing on Erwin Street toward Owensmouth Avenue, authorities said.

The bus driver was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the LAPD. No additional details were immediately available.