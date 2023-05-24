Advertisement
California

L.A. Metro bus driver critically injured in stabbing in Woodland Hills, suspect at large

Two men stand near an L.A. Metro bus.
An L.A. Metro bus driver suffered critical injuries after getting stabbed in Woodland Hills on Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
An L.A. Metro bus driver was critically injured after being stabbed Wednesday evening in Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The suspect, a young man wearing a red shirt and black pants, was last seen fleeing on Erwin Street toward Owensmouth Avenue, authorities said.

The bus driver was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the LAPD. No additional details were immediately available.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

