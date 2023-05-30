Previous coverage: Zoot Suit Riots

The Zoot Suit Riots were a series of racist attacks on the Mexican, Black and Filipino communities of Los Angeles during the first week of June 1943. For six nights, military servicemen and civilians took to the streets to beat, harass and humiliate anyone who wore the baggy, flamboyant suits that were donned by some of the biggest jazz musicians of the era.

