Where and how the Zoot Suit Riots swept across L.A.

Radio stations broadcast the locations of where the next round of violence was expected to occur, and taxi drivers offered free rides to any white person heading to the areas.In 2006, RJ Smith, author of “The Great Black Way: L.A. in the 1940s and the Last African American Renaissance,” would describe June 7 as a pivotal moment in the riots On that night, “word spread that white sailors were expanding the battle and planned to mount that night’s assault on Central Avenue, in the heart of black Los Angeles,” he wrote. This time, however, the Black and Mexican American communities fought back.Loren Miller, a journalist for the Los Angeles Sentinel in 1943, said in an interview that he had warned Mayor Fletcher Bowron, not for the safety of the Black residents of the neighborhood, but for the safety of the white mob that wasn’t aware of what was waiting for them.“We were going to raise hell and see that anybody that came over in the Negro community looking around for any trouble was going to find plenty of trouble,” Miller told Smith in 2006. “[I] told them that if anybody came up to 12th and Central, somebody was going to get killed, and I didn’t think it was going to be Negroes.”The neighborhood residents didn’t fight alone. Smith reported that “at least 500 Latinos came into the neighborhood — including members of the Jug Town, Adams, Clanton, Watts, 38th Street and Jardine gangs — to fight on behalf of the Black community against a common enemy.”Years after the night of the battle of 12th Street, Almena Lomax, editor and publisher of the Los Angeles Tribune, described what she reported that night.“The little Mexican girls were ferocious,” she said.Rudy Leyvas, a participant of the defense of the neighborhood, described the group’s strategy to The Times years later.“We started hiding in alleys,” he said. “Then we sent about 20 guys right out into the middle of the street as decoys. Then they came up in U.S. Navy trucks. There were many civilians too. There was at least as many of them as us. They started coming after the decoys, then we came out. They were surprised. It was the first time anybody was organized to fight back.”