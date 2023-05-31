Advertisement
California

Father, 7-year-old son found dead in Thousand Oaks home after report of possible suicide

An exterior of a two-story house with an RV vehicle - police field unit and a trailer parked in the driveway.
A father and his 7-year-old son were found dead in a home on Chiquita Lane in Thousand Oaks on Tuesday evening under suspicious circumstances, authorities said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the deaths of a father and son whose bodies were found in a Thousand Oaks home, according to media reports.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible suicide about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a home on Chiquita Lane, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported, citing the sheriff’s department.

A man in his 40s was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

A 7-year-old boy was also found unconscious and taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the Ventura County Star reported. It was later determined that the man and the child were father and son.

An investigation is underway following the fatal shooting of a man in the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

California

Man shot dead at possible illegal casino near Universal Studios

A man who was shot to death early Wednesday near Universal Studios may have been working as a security guard at an unlicensed casino, authorities said.

“The deaths are suspicious in nature, and we have not ruled out the possibility of homicide,” Sheriff’s Capt. Dean Worthy told the Star.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment from The Times.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement