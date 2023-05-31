Father, 7-year-old son found dead in Thousand Oaks home after report of possible suicide

A father and his 7-year-old son were found dead in a home on Chiquita Lane in Thousand Oaks on Tuesday evening under suspicious circumstances, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible suicide about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a home on Chiquita Lane, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported, citing the sheriff’s department.

A man in his 40s was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 7-year-old boy was also found unconscious and taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the Ventura County Star reported. It was later determined that the man and the child were father and son.

“The deaths are suspicious in nature, and we have not ruled out the possibility of homicide,” Sheriff’s Capt. Dean Worthy told the Star.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment from The Times.