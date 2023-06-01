Advertisement
California

Pride flag flies at the Hall of Administration — a first for an L.A. County building

Two guards raise the Progress Pride flag at the Hall of Administration building.
Security guards Gregory Winfrey, left, and Benedicto Barnachea prepare to raise the Progress Pride flag at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration building in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Thirty-one years after the downtown Hall of Administration was named after her father, then-Supervisor Kenneth Hahn, known as a liberal reformer, Supervisor Janice Hahn witnessed history Thursday: the flying of a Pride flag at the building honoring her dad.

The event at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration kicked off LGBTQ+ Pride Month and marked the first time a Pride flag flew over a Los Angeles County building.

The Progress Pride Flag will fly daily at county offices during Pride Month, and the timing felt right to Janice Hahn, the board chair. She co-authored the resolution with Lindsey Horvath, supervisor for District 3.

Advertisement

“We are seeing anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans bills being passed at an alarming rate across the country,” Hahn said in a statement after the five-member board unanimously voted in March to fly the Pride flag at county offices every year. “Here in Los Angeles County we’re making our position clear: in the largest county in the nation, LGBTQ+ residents have the unwavering support of their government.”

A slideshow includes a street festival, an art exhibit, a movie scene, an emcee, a comic-book convention and a gau chorus

Entertainment & Arts

Drag queens and DJs and divas — oh my! Fun ways to celebrate Pride Month 2023 in L.A.

Mariah Carey, stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and a queer comic-book convention merit a mention in our curated list of ways to celebrate Pride Month in SoCal.

The Progress Pride Flag, designed by Daniel Quasar, is modified from the original rainbow flag to include chevron in black, brown, pink, white and light blue on the left side to represent Black and brown LGBTQ people and the trans community, respectively.

Hahn and Horvath were joined at the flag-raising event Thursday morning by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Kathryn Barger, Dist. Atty. George Gascón and Assessor Jeff Prang.

L.A. County supervisors Janice Hahn, Kathryn Barger and Lindsey Horvath talk with Sister Tootie Toot, a drag nun.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn, from left, Kathryn Barger and Lindsey Horvath talk with Sister Tootie Toot, a member of the the L.A. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, at the Pride flag ceremony.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Also in attendance was Sister Tootie Toot, a member of the L.A. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a LGBTQ activist group of drag nuns. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence received national attention after the Dodgers announced they would bestow the sisters with a community heroes award during a June 16 Pride Night event at Dodger Stadium, then rescinded it after getting backlash from conservative religious groups before reinstating it over the course of several days.

(05, 21, 2023): (L-R) Sister Vida Vegana, Sister Loose Clarita, Sister Unity, Sister Kumonawanna Leya, Sister Tootie Toot, Sister June Cleavage, Sister Suga N Spikes, Sister Candy Cide, Sister Bearonce Knows, Sister Harlot D Lite, Sister Perkie Dot of The Sisterhood of Perpetual Indulgence at Elysian Park in Los Angeles on May 21, 2023. a story about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, its members in LA and their vocational call to the Sisterhood. (Erik Carter/ For the Times)

Lifestyle

For Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, being a drag nun transcends Dodgers drama. It’s a calling

For the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, it’s about comforting those in need, Pride award or not. After the Dodgers tumult, the drag nuns reflect on their ministry.

The unveiling of the Pride flag at the Hall of Administration comes amid a climate in which states have restricted the rights of transgender and other LGBTQ communities, banning drag performances in public spaces and prohibiting gender-affirming procedures or hormone replacement therapies for minors.

The L.A. County and Progress Pride flags fly at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration building.
The Progress Pride flag flying at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration was designed by Daniel Quasar.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

There are currently more than 490 bills restricting rights for the LGBTQ community this legislative session, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

In a 3-2 vote, the Redlands City Council voted last month not to fly a Pride flag because flying an unofficial flag violates city policies.

The Huntington Beach City Council voted in February to no longer fly the rainbow flag at City Hall and to limit what flags can fly on city property.

“It’s not about getting rid of the Pride flag. I have a nephew and a niece that are both gay, and we love them dearly,” said Councilmember Pat Burns, who authored the ordinance. “But in my family, we recognize everyone equally. ... Let’s just stick with our beautiful American flag and everything else.”

The ordinance bars flags outside those representing the U.S., the state of California, the city of Huntington Beach and Orange County, as well as the POW/MIA flag and those representing the branches of U.S. armed forces, from being raised on city property.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA-MAY 31, 2023: An LGBTQ flag was burned at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood and police are now investigating it as a possible hate crime. Before it was burned, the small flag was displayed in a planter outside of a classroom at the school. This crime comes as the school plans to hold a Pride Day assembly on Friday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

Transgender teacher’s Pride flag burned at Saticoy Elementary, where protests have escalated

The angst at Saticoy Elementary School has ratcheted up after parents created an Instagram account protesting the school’s upcoming Pride month assembly.

Last week, a transgender teacher at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood discovered a Pride flag that had been displayed in a flower pot was burned and the pot broken by an intruder. Los Angeles police confirmed they were investigating the vandalism.

Tensions have flared at the school after some parents protested the school’s Pride month assembly, in which administrators planned to talk about families with gay parents.

CaliforniaL.A. Politics
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement