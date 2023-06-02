Street closures underway for Pride weekend in West Hollywood. See where

Thousands gathered along Hollywood Boulevard at the 2022 L.A. Pride Parade. The parade, crowds and street closures will be back this weekend.

Pride Weekend is underway in West Hollywood — bringing a packed calendar of marches, parades and other events, as well as a number of street closures.

Those who live in the city or plan to visit during the weekend should take note of the shutdowns, which started Thursday and will, in some cases, run until Monday morning.

Street closures are as follows, according to the WeHo Pride website:



Thursday 7 p.m to Monday 10 a.m.: San Vicente Boulevard closed from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard

Friday noon to Monday 7 a.m: Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard closed from La Cienega Boulevard to Doheny Drive

Friday 3 p.m. to Monday 7 a.m.: Robertson Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue

Saturday 6 a.m. to Monday 7 a.m.: Westbound Santa Monica Boulevard closed from La Cienega Boulevard to Doheny Drive

Saturday 6 a.m. to Monday 10 a.m.: San Vicente Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street

Sunday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Santa Monica Boulevard closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive (includes side streets one block from Santa Monica Boulevard)



Additionally, several parking lots will be closed, as will West Hollywood Park. The lots are closed from Thursday evening through Monday morning.

The parade is not the weekend’s only attraction. WeHo Pride will also feature a street fair, an arts festival and more.

This year’s Pride Weekend arrives amid a national backlash against LGBTQ+ rights and events and products meant to mark Pride Month. Tempers flared and a fight broke out Friday outside a North Hollywood elementary school between parents who said they were protesting against teaching elementary school children about LGBTQ+ relationships and counterprotesters voicing support of LGBTQ+ rights and education.