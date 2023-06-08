Horses restaurant owners agree to resolve divorce drama

Chefs Elizabeth Johnson, left, and Will Aghajanian preparing for dinner service at their Horses restaurant in Los Angeles.

The co-owners of the trendy restaurant Horses that was thrown into chaos over traded allegations of animal abuse and domestic violence settled their dispute this week, with the husband-wife duo agreeing to conditions stipulated by their divorce attorneys.

The hip Sunset Boulevard restaurant caught the attention of the food world last month when The Times reported allegations made by Elizabeth Johnson in court documents that her husband and co-owner, Will Aghajanian, had killed numerous family cats and physically abused her. Aghajanian denied the claims and said that it was Johnson who abused animals and assaulted him.

Chefs Elizabeth Johnson and Will Aghajanian in front of Horses restaurant in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Johnson requested and was granted a domestic violence restraining order in the family court case in December, while Aghajanian’s request for a restraining order was not granted by a judge.

The duo resolved their family court case Monday, with their lawyers stipulating to conditions by which the husband and wife would abide.

Aghajanian and Johnson “are enjoined and restrained from harassing, attacking, striking, threatening, assaulting (sexually or otherwise)” each other, according to the document.

Aghajanian is also required to stay at least 100 yards from the family’s dogs — Pancho, Javi and Spud.

The pair must also remain 100 yards from each other, though the judge said that can be lowered to 10 feet when they are working at Horses or their other restaurant Froggy’s, which was supposed to open soon in New York.