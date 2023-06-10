Rain and thunderstorms expected across Los Angeles County this weekend

Forecasters are calling for rain and isolated thunderstorms across Los Angeles County this weekend.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected across Los Angeles County this weekend as a low-pressure system moves through the region, forecasters said.

Patches of drizzle are expected this morning in downtown Los Angeles before turning cloudy later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area tonight and continuing through Sunday.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected today and tomorrow in urban areas and up to 1 inch of rain in the mountains and foothills, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the weather service.

“We have a pretty high confidence that at least everywhere will get a little bit of rain,” Kittell said.

Temperatures tonight and Sunday are expected to range from the low 60s to around 70 degrees.

The greatest chance for thunderstorms is Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, Kittell said. The stronger, isolated storms could bring gusty winds and potential for hail, he said.

“Lightning is a concern if you are outdoors. It’s really important to stay aware for those outside hiking or going to the beach. If you hear thunder, seek shelter,” Kittell said.

Recent temperatures have been 10 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, he said. It’s not just the June gloom weather pattern — there has been a mass of cold air moving through the region.

“What’s unusual is that we have had a series of these low-pressure systems that bring showers and thunderstorms,” Kittell said.

There is a chance of light rain Monday morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

The rest of the week, forecasters predict patchy fog each morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon — more of the typical June gloom conditions.