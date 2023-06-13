Long Beach plans to purchase property near L.A. River for a homeless shelter

City leaders in Long Beach last week announced plans to purchase a building near the Los Angeles River for use as a permanent homeless shelter with 85 beds.

Mayor Rex Richardson said Long Beach leased the property in April as a temporary winter shelter, and community members asked the city to purchase it.

“I just feel optimistic about where we’re heading as a city,” Richardson said in an interview with The Times. “We’re able to take on these big challenges and manage this homeless crisis to a greater extent.”

Richardson declared a state of emergency on homelessness in January. The purchase of the building at 702 W. Anaheim St. is among several projects made easier because of the declaration, Richardson said.

In April, the city saw the smallest one-year increase in homelessness reported since 2019, 4.6% .

If approved by the council Tuesday, the deal will see the city purchase the property from Long Beach Rescue Mission for $7.2 million and spend an additional $5.7 million on upgrades.

The city will upgrade the building without displacing those who currently live there, leaders said. Paul Duncan, Homeless Services Bureau Manager for Long Beach, described the updates as a “phased approach.” To start, the facility will add more private spaces and comfortable beds. The addition of restrooms with private stalls and showers will take longer, he said.

The shelter provides a shuttle system that runs seven days a week. Individuals can travel to and from a health center and the city’s mobile access and multi-service centers, where those seeking shelter can sign up for assistance.

First to Serve Ministries Inc. will continue to provide services that include intake, case management, meals, security and transportation, according to a statement.

“If we’re going to get a handle on this homeless crisis, we need reliable, interim shelter beds that we can use at a moment’s notice to help a person get off the streets and to get a roof over their head,” L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said at a news conference.

Long Beach owns two other shelters and is working to procure three more. City officials say programs at the shelters will work to connect people with permanent housing solutions.

“Interim shelters are critical components to addressing the immediate needs of people while we as a city and county continue to work toward addressing the factors that are leading to people falling into homelessness,” Duncan said at the news conference.

