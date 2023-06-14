Advertisement
California

O.C. deputies fatally shoot hatchet-wielding man in Midway City, authorities say

The hatchet that authorities say was wielded by a man shot to death by Orange County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning.
The hatchet that authorities say was wielded by a man before he was shot and killed by Orange County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share

Two Orange County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man they suspected was breaking into a home in Midway City on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the 14000 block of Van Buren Street in a residential area near Westminster Memorial Park and Mortuary a little before 5 a.m.

There, two deputies shot to death a man inside a home.

The Sheriff’s Department did not disclose any other details, including the age of the deceased, his actions or that of deputies leading up to the incident or the number of shots fired.

The department said the initial call was to investigate a report of someone “breaking into a house and vandalizing property.”

“From what I know, the suspect was armed with a hatchet,” said Sgt. Mike Woodroof, Orange County sheriff’s public information officer. “Whatever behavior preceded the shooting is being reviewed by the district attorney investigators.”

The man was declared dead at the scene by Orange County firefighters.

Advertisement

Parts of the block where the shooting took place were temporarily closed due to the investigation.

CaliforniaOrange County
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement