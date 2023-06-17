Advertisement
California

One dead, at least one more injured in shooting at Juneteenth event in San Diego

By Lyndsay Winkley
Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
POINT LOMA — 

A shooting left one person dead and at least one injured Saturday night at a Juneteenth event in San Diego’s Liberty Station, officials said.

Gunfire was reported at a lawn off Cushing Road about 6:45 p.m. Police initially said the attack happened at a concert.

The shooter is not in custody.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

Updates

8:54 p.m. June 17, 2023: This story was updated with additional information.

8:27 p.m. June 17, 2023: This story was updated with additional information.

California
Lyndsay Winkley

Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the paper in July 2012, and spent years covering crime and policing before moving to investigations. A graduate of SDSU, Lyndsay has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and other organizations for her work.

Phillip Molnar

Phillip Molnar covers residential real estate, as well as other business issues for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He is an award-winning New Jersey, California and national reporter. Before coming to the Union-Tribune, he worked for the Monterey Herald, The Express-Times and New Jersey Herald. He lives in Chula Vista.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement