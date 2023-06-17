One dead, at least one more injured in shooting at Juneteenth event in San Diego
POINT LOMA —
A shooting left one person dead and at least one injured Saturday night at a Juneteenth event in San Diego’s Liberty Station, officials said.
Gunfire was reported at a lawn off Cushing Road about 6:45 p.m. Police initially said the attack happened at a concert.
The shooter is not in custody.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
