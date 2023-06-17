Ventura County sheriff’s deputy reportedly fired after inappropriate relationship with jailed woman

A Ventura County sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from his post last year after it was discovered that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in custody, according to a newly released report.

Tyler Ebell, a former senior deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, received notice of his dismissal last November, documents first obtained by the Ventura County Star show.

The agency began investigating Ebell after receiving a tip from another employee, according to a statement released by Sheriff Jim Fryhoff on Friday. The department did not provide more information citing a pending lawsuit.

According to the department’s notice, Ebell neglected his duty when he allegedly fraternized with a woman who was in custody at the Ventura County Jail and had a sexual relationship with her after she was paroled.

Ebell had been promoted to senior deputy in November 2020. A few days before his promotion, security footage at the jail captured him talking with the woman in the booking area, and he reminded her to be discreet about their interactions, according to the report.

When deputies at the jail questioned Ebell’s behavior, he pulled rank and lied that the woman — identified by the Star as Nastaza Schmidt — was working as his informant, the report states.

Ebell allegedly deposited $1,585.00 into Schmidt’s inmate account, smuggled books, food, and other items into the jail for her, and paid $5,000 for her bail when she was released.

According to the report, Ebell allegedly spoke with Schmidt by phone on a recorded line for hours while she was in custody and he was on duty.

The report cites at least one incident of unreported domestic violence in which Ebell allegedly pushed Schmidt, requiring her to receive medical care outside the jail’s facilities.

Ebell also allegedly listened in on her phone calls from jail and used official Ventura County databases to monitor her contacts with law enforcement and track court activity. The report said he drove Schmidt around in his work vehicle while he was on duty.

Two off-duty deputies spotted Ebell and the woman at a Ventura restaurant on Dec. 30, 2021, just months after she had been released from jail.

“This type of behavior and criminal sophistication is often expected by inmates, but not from any member of the department,” the report stated.

The department charged Ebell with dishonesty, corrupt use of official authority and influence, inexcusable neglect of duty, and acts incompatible with public service.

Ebell’s lawyer, George Tourkow, said in an email that his client “vehemently” denies the allegations and can’t comment further on pending litigation.

Ebell appealed his dismissal on Dec. 28 in a Skelly hearing, a pre-disciplinary meeting for public employees, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Captain Dean Worthy. Ebell resigned the next day.

Schmidt was booked Sept. 16, 2020, and was in jail for about a year awaiting a trial for alleged identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary tools. According to the report, Ebell was an “active participant” in her arrest.

Schmidt died Feb. 28 at age 34 in Thousand Oaks during a burglary attempt at a self-storage unit. Officials said she collapsed while running away after the unit’s owner appeared. An autopsy revealed she had ingested a lethal amount of methamphetamine, and she might have suffered a heart attack as she fled.