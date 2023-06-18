Gunman fatally shoots man in San Fernando Valley, flees on scooter, police say

A gunman fatally shot a man in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday before fleeing on a scooter, Los Angeles police say.

Police responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Parthenia Street in Panorama City about 4:15 p.m., said Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, she said. The unidentified 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives on Sunday were searching for the shooter, who witnesses told authorities fled the scene on a scooter, Eisenman said. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, she said.