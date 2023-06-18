Two people shot near San Francisco’s Embarcadero

Sea lions resting at Pier 39 at the Embarcadero in San Francisco. Two people were show Sunday evening near the pier.

Two people were shot Sunday evening near San Francisco’s Embarcadero, a tourist hot spot on the waterfront, according to city police.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Beach and Stockton streets, where they found two people with gunshot wounds, according to police. The victims were taken to a hospital; police did not have information on their condition.

Little information was available about the incident Sunday night, though two vehicles were believed to be involved in the shooting, according to San Francisco police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tips can remain confidential.

The shooting, which took place near the tourist and sea lion hub of Pier 39, occurs as San Francisco has been dealing with a crush of crimes and store closings, as well as homelessness that — in this historically liberal city — has frustrated residents and been politicized by conservatives who argue these outcomes are the result of progressive policy.