L.A. City Council District 6 election voter guide: Marisa Alcaraz vs. Imelda Padilla

Both candidates pledge to make helping the homeless a top priority.

Alcaraz wants to expand a city program that she worked on that helps individuals avoid homelessness through financial assistance and counseling. She also wants to use vacant government properties to build housing.

She supports the enforcement of 41.18 — the city’s anti-encampment law — in targeted areas. She would back a citywide ban on RVs in residential neighborhoods.

Padilla wants to audit the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the agency that oversees many homeless programs. She said she would bring more types of housing, including emergency interim housing, to District 6. She also supports 41.18.

Padilla said she wouldn’t support a citywide ban on RVs in neighborhood areas because she is worried the vehicles would set up in industrial and business areas.