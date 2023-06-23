Advertisement
California

Mother shoots daughter in San Diego County during struggle over shotgun, authorities say

An inmate reads a book while in the infirmary at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility
An inmate at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. Andrea Najera, 42, has been booked into Las Colinas on suspicion of assault with a firearm.
(Sandy Huffaker / AFP via Getty Images)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of shooting her daughter Friday morning, San Diego County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies learned of the incident at about 10 a.m., when they received a call from a fire station in the 36000 block of Church Road, located on the Campo Indian Reservation in eastern San Diego County.

A 22-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen showed up at the station, paramedics said. She was airlifted to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Deputies determined that the woman was shot during an argument with her mother at their home near the fire station.

Authorities say that as they argued, the mother grabbed a shotgun. The daughter tried to wrest the gun away, and it went off during the struggle.

Andrea Najera, 42, was arrested at her home and booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

