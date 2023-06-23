Mother shoots daughter in San Diego County during struggle over shotgun, authorities say

An inmate at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. Andrea Najera, 42, has been booked into Las Colinas on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of shooting her daughter Friday morning, San Diego County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies learned of the incident at about 10 a.m., when they received a call from a fire station in the 36000 block of Church Road, located on the Campo Indian Reservation in eastern San Diego County.

A 22-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen showed up at the station, paramedics said. She was airlifted to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Deputies determined that the woman was shot during an argument with her mother at their home near the fire station.

Authorities say that as they argued, the mother grabbed a shotgun. The daughter tried to wrest the gun away, and it went off during the struggle.

Andrea Najera, 42, was arrested at her home and booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee on suspicion of assault with a firearm.