Two decades after a woman’s body was found in Redondo Beach, police have identified the remains

More than 20 years after a woman’s body was discovered during a construction project in Redondo Beach, police have identified her as a mother who was last in contact with her family in 1981.

Catherine Parker-Johnson’s remains were identified earlier this year through DNA comparisons with her daughter and sister, Redondo Beach police said in a statement.

The last time Parker-Johnson’s family was in contact with her was in May 1981 in Lennox and she had not been reported missing, police said.

Twenty years later, on Aug. 29, 2001, Parker-Johnson’s body was found during a construction project on a residential street in Redondo Beach. Police said there was a lengthy investigation at the time but they were not able to identify the body.

There is now an active homicide investigation into Parker-Johnson’s death, police said. They encouraged anyone with information about her to reach out to Redondo Beach police investigators John Skipper or Rick Petersen at (310) 379-2477 Ext. 2714 or janedoe2001@redondo.org .

Police have also scheduled a news conference for Monday at 10 a.m. at 200 N. Pacific Coast Hwy in Redondo Beach, to ask for help from the public and discuss additional details.