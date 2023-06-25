Advertisement
California

Adelanto woman held in death of infant daughter

A white SUV with a logo that says "sheriff" is shown driving down a highway.
A San Bernardino County sheriff’s vehicle. The department has made an arrest in the death of a 7-month-old girl.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
An Adelanto woman has been booked on a murder charge in the death of her 7-month-old daughter.

Mayra Rodriguez-Garcia, 36, also was booked for a count of torture and child abuse causing death, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers arrested Rodriguez-Garcia after investigating the circumstances around an overnight call to a residence in the 11400 block of Russet Place.

Deputies arrived at 2:11 a.m. Saturday to find the baby girl not breathing. They performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived and transported her to a hospital. The child was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies and medical personnel found signs of trauma to the infant that was “consistent with child abuse,” the Sheriff’s Department stated. Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Detectives concluded that Rodriguez-Garcia was responsible for the death of her daughter.

Rodriguez-Garcia was being held without bail in the High Desert Detention Center, authorities reported.

Anyone with information about this case can report anonymously at the We-Tip Hotline, (800) 782-7463, or go to WeTip.com.

California
Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

