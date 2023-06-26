Advertisement
Six sickened, one taken to hospital due to unidentified odor at Sherman Oaks Galleria

Pedestrians stroll in the Sherman Oaks Galleria.
The LAFD responded to the Sherman Oaks Galleria on Monday after several people complained of irritation to the eyes and throat after smelling an odor.
(Jean-Marc Bouju / Associated Press)
By Saumya Gupta
One person was taken to the hospital and five others suffered minor symptoms from an irritant in the air Monday at the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Firefighters responded to complaints of an odor at the shopping mall around 9:15 a.m. Six people described having watery eyes and a scratchy throat, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert. Fire officials did not disclose if the victims were shoppers or mall employees.

One person was transported to a hospital; the other five declined after being assessed by paramedics.

Los Angeles Fire Department hazardous materials specialists tested the building and were not able to identify the source of the odor, according to the alert.

“Initial readings are not showing any significant hazard, but the irritant has yet to be positively identified,” the alert said.

Tests for flammable and toxic irritants came back negative. The odor is believed to have been caused by a cleaning product, according to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

Saumya Gupta

Saumya Gupta is a 2023 reporting intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She was born and raised in the San Gabriel Valley. Gupta previously interned at the San Gabriel Valley Tribune and is a current journalism graduate student at UC Berkeley. She hates the cold and loves being outside in the sun.

