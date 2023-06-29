Advertisement
California

Hermosa Beach police search for suspect who threw exploding firework into crowd at LGBTQ+ event

Los Angeles Times 2023 intern Cari Spencer
By Cari Spencer
Hermosa Beach police are investigating a possible hate crime after a lit firework was thrown into a crowd of people attending an LGBTQ+ Pride event.

Hermosa Beach police responded to a call on the night of June 17 about an exploding firework being thrown at a crowd of people attending a silent disco event at Vista, a bar and lounge on Pier Avenue near the Hermosa Pier, said police Capt. Landon Phillips.

Fragments of the large firework hit multiple people, but no life-threatening injuries were reported. Two people suffered minor burns, Phillips said.

“It was a large explosion,” he said. “It’s maybe an M-80 or a cherry bomb, but the explosion wasn’t just like a firecracker or an M-80, it actually had some pyrotechnics to it, so it was fairly large.”

Police released a video of the incident, which shows the male suspect lighting and throwing the explosive, then riding away on a gas-powered bicycle with an American flag attached to the back.

Police are searching for the suspect, who appeared to be in his late teens to early 20s and was wearing a black sweatshirt with yellow horizontal and vertical stripes and a red, white and blue helmet.

Phillips said the motive of the crime is unknown, but it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

“We don’t know if the suspect was targeting that event or just targeting a crowd of people. We’re not ruling it out, so we’re investigating it as a possible hate crime,” Phillips said.

Hate crimes have been on the rise in California. Last year, 2,120 total hate crimes were reported — marking a 20.2% jump from the year prior, according to a California Department of Justice report released Tuesday.

Gay men were the target of 271 hate crimes, a 28.4% increase from 2021, according to the report. Hate crimes targeting transgender people increased by 55%, with 59 crimes reported.

Phillips said anyone with information about the incident should call the Hermosa Beach Police Department at (310) 318-0360.

Cari Spencer

Cari Spencer is a 2023 reporting intern on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. She is a recent graduate of USC, where she studied journalism and sociology. Spencer previously reported for Crosstown L.A., the 74 and LA School Report and is originally from the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minn.

