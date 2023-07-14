Two more corrections officers charged with sexual abuse of inmates at notorious FCI Dublin

Two former corrections officers at FCI Dublin pleaded guilty to sexually abusing female inmates at the prison.

Two former corrections officers at FCI Dublin were charged with and pleaded guilty to sexually abusing female inmates at the San Francisco Bay Area prison that had become known as “the rape club.”

Nakie Nunley, 48, of Fairfield, and Andrew Jones, 35, of Pleasanton, became the seventh and eighth corrections officers to be charged in an ongoing investigation of the notorious facility located 35 miles south of Oakland.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Nunley was charged with having sexual contact with five victims while working as a supervisor of a Unicor call center staffed by inmates and lying about the incidents to federal investigators. Unicor, fomerly known as Federal Prison Industries, employs inmates in a variety of roles and provides job training.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, when Nunley was confronted about his behavior by another inmate, he threatened her with transfer to another facility and the loss of her job.

“Similarly, Nunley admitted that he told another victim that if she wanted to keep her job at UNICOR, she needed to pull down her underwear and bend over,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a release.

Jones was charged with having sexual contacts with three inmates while working as a supervisor of the food services department and also lying to investigators.

Previous investigations of prison staff have resulted in the convictions of Warden Ray Garcia and prison chaplain James Highhouse. Four other corrections officers have either been indicted or pleaded guilty.

Garcia was sentenced to 70 months in prison; Highhouse was sentenced to an 84-month term.

“The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General is continuing to investigate these heinous allegations at FCI Dublin and is aggressively pursuing justice for victims of sexual abuse at the hands of rogue BOP employees,” Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said in a news release.