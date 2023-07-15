Photos: Fast-moving fires force evacuations, char thousands of acres in Riverside County

The Rabbit fire, which began Friday afternoon in the community of Lakeview, had burned 7,600 acres with 5% containment as of Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry/Riverside County Fire Department. Triple-digit temperatures across the region and difficult topography are proving challenging for crews battling the wildfire, said Tawny Castro, public information officer with the county fire department.
