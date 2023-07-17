1 woman killed, another wounded in possible gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights

A 25-year-old woman was killed and another woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Boyle Heights, according to authorities.

Two men approached the women in the 100 block of South Gless Street, pulled out handguns and repeatedly shot at them, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said.

The women were hit multiple times and the two men fled the scene, but there was no description of a suspect vehicle or whether they ran away on foot, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to a hospital. The other woman died at the scene, Madison said.

The shooting appears to be gang-related, according to police.