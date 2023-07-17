Advertisement
California

1 woman killed, another wounded in possible gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

A 25-year-old woman was killed and another woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Boyle Heights, according to authorities.

Two men approached the women in the 100 block of South Gless Street, pulled out handguns and repeatedly shot at them, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said.

The women were hit multiple times and the two men fled the scene, but there was no description of a suspect vehicle or whether they ran away on foot, authorities said.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22, 2023 - Jessi Fernandez, a former gang member and one-time Homeboy Industries employee, prepares for graduation ceremonies at Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles on June 22, 2023. Fernandez, 29, who just graduated from UC Berkeley, with honors, exemplifies a shift in which more formerly-incarcerated men and women are getting college educations. He now intends to pursue a PhD in Sociology, after spending this summer in Spain studying immigration issues. Father Greg, founder and director of Homeboy Industries, is one of Jessi's key mentors along with Brittany Morton, Homeboy's Associate Director of Education. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

The ‘Un-Becoming’: A former L.A. gang member finds his resurrection tale at UC Berkeley

Jessi Fernandez, a onetime gang member from Los Angeles, is part of a swelling pipeline of ex-convicts who make it to a UC or Cal State and find an unexpected path forward.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to a hospital. The other woman died at the scene, Madison said.

The shooting appears to be gang-related, according to police.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement