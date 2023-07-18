Fourth bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives in L.A.

A woman with a baby arrives last week at St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church in Los Angeles. The pair were among those on the third bus sent to L.A. by Texas. The fourth arrived Tuesday.

A bus carrying 45 migrants arrived at Union Station on Tuesday evening, the fourth sent to Los Angeles by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.

“One bus with migrants on board from Texas arrived around 6:30 p.m PT today at Union Station,” said Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass. “The city has continued to work with city departments, the county and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan.”

According to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, about half of the people aboard the bus hailed from Venezuela, with others coming from Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras. A spokesperson for the nonprofit said the bus left from Brownsville, Texas, at 4:25 p.m. Monday.

California Photos: Another bus from Texas carrying migrants arrives in L.A. Arriving in downtown L.A. after a 30-hour bus journey, 30 migrants sent from Texas were met by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and aid group workers.

“Busing migrants anywhere in the middle of a scorching summer is not kind, it is cruel and unjustified,” said Angelica Salas, the coalition’s executive director, in a statement. “As an organized collective in Los Angeles and as advocates for a more humane and just society for immigrants, we will do what we must to protect the dignity and safety of these families whenever they arrive.”

Advertisement

The coalition was working to provide aid to the migrants upon arrival, including legal consultations with immigration attorneys. Officials planned to connect the migrants with loved ones throughout Southern California, as well as in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., according to the organization.

The previous bus, which arrived July 13, had 30 migrants aboard. Two earlier buses arrived on June 14 and July 1, with 42 and 41 migrants, respectively. Texas has funded the transport of more than 22,000 migrants to Democratic-run cities across America, including New York, Washington, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.