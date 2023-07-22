Pasadena police investigate shooting death of man on Angeles Crest Highway

The Pasadena Police Department said Saturday that it was investigating an attempted robbery that left a man dead on Angeles Crest Highway.

The fatal shooting was reported at 3:21 a.m Saturday when California Highway Patrol officers came upon a solo vehicle accident at mile marker 28.36 on Angeles Crest Highway, according to a statement from the Pasadena Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle they found a man unresponsive. A female passenger was also in the vehicle.

As officers began to perform lifesaving measures on the male driver, they noticed that he had been shot multiple times; he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured.

The stretch of highway is in Pasadena, and police detectives with the city were called to the scene, the statement said. The detectives determined that the motive for the shooting was robbery.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Jessie Munoz, a Los Angeles resident. Police provided no further details about the fatal shooting.