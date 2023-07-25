One dead after police shooting in Reseda following reports of a knife-wielding man
Los Angeles police confirmed that a shooting involving a knife-wielding man occurred outside a Reseda Denny’s on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to multiple calls, the first at 11:10 a.m., of a man wielding a blade near the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Saticoy Street.
KTLA confirmed that someone died at the scene, though it’s not apparent if that was the man with the knife or a victim that may have been stabbed.
Police have provided no other information, including the status of anyone shot.
