Advertisement
California

Shootings of people parked at scenic overlooks in RPV, Pasadena appear connected; 6 arrested

An aerial frame of a parked blue car and four people walking around it.
Officials inspect a car where two people were found dead Monday morning in Rancho Palos Verdes.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

The Pasadena Police Department has arrested six people suspected in separate homicides in Pasadena and Rancho Palos Verdes over the last few days where the victims were found inside cars parked near scenic overlooks.

The Pasadena shooting occurred early Saturday morning along Angeles Crest Highway. Police were contacted shortly after 3:20 a.m. about a car crash near mile marker 28.36.

Officers reported finding Los Angeles resident Jessie Munoz, 32, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the vehicle, who told police she was a friend of Munoz, was not injured.

Advertisement

Lt. Monica Cuellar, a spokesperson for Pasadena police, said the shooting was thought to have occurred during a robbery.

A couple of days later, the Rancho Palos Verdes shooting occurred early Monday morning at an ocean overlook on Palos Verdes Drive.

California

Six people were injured Monday after a police chase ended in a crash, the latest dangerous LAPD pursuit

The crash in Valley Glen is the latest LAPD pursuit to end in injury. LAPD data show that almost of half of people injured or killed during chases were bystanders.

The two victims, identified as Jorge Ramos, 36, and Taylorraven Whittaker, 26, were said to have been dating, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They both suffered gunshot wounds and were inside Ramos’ blue Subaru, which had been pierced by bullets.

During a news conference Wednesday, Pasadena police refused to name the suspects until charges are filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Cuellar said all six suspects were taken into custody around 3:41 a.m. Wednesday and consisted of a mix of men and women from the Los Angeles area.

Advertisement

She expected charges to be filed by Monday at the latest and said investigators were pursuing homicide charges for all six.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement