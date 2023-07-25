Victims identified in beachside double homicide in Rancho Palos Verdes

Two people were found dead inside a bullet-riddled Subaru in a beachside parking lot in Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday

The man and woman killed in a brutal double homicide at a scenic Pacific Ocean overlook in Rancho Palos Verdes were identified by authorities Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County coroner identified the man as Jorge Ramos, 36, and the woman as Taylorraaven Whittaker, 26.

The release of the victims’ names comes a day after sheriff’s deputies found the pair with gunshot wounds in Ramos’ blue Subura riddled with bullet holes in a parking lot by the beach on Palos Verdes Drive around 6:50 a.m. Monday. Both died at the scene.

Advertisement

Deputies spent the day combing the lot and laying down evidence markers on the concrete.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not named any suspects in the case and has released only the bare details of the slayings.

Ramos was known by neighbors and friends as a car lover and a member of a local Subaru enthusiast group.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm our beloved brother Jorge has passed away,” said Team Subaru 15 SoCal in a statement posted to Instagram. “This comes as a surprise to all of us. It is a shocking thing to start your day with... Join us in lifting a member of the Subaru Community and S15 SoCal OG to his resting place in the sky.”

A neighbor of Ramos’ in West Rancho Dominguez in unincorporated West Compton, said that he was friendly and had introduced himself — and would often host other Subaru owners at his home on East 137th Street.

“I would always see him and his buddies. They’d come down the street with all the Subarus,” the neighbor, Gus Hernandez, said. “It’s a weird situation when you know somebody and then they’re gone.”