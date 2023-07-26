Advertisement
Family’s recycling totaled $7.6 million — all illegal, prosecutors say

A recycling center in a grocery store parking lot
Jesus Alonzo works at a recycling center in a Superior Grocers parking lot in Los Angeles on July 11.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
California prosecutors have charged eight people suspected of defrauding millions from the state by recycling aluminum cans and plastic bottles smuggled from Arizona.

The charges, filed last week in Riverside County Superior Court, allege that eight family members redeemed about $7.6 million using the smuggled containers. The criminal charges include grand theft, conspiracy and recycling fraud.

California’s beverage container recycling program charges an extra 5 or 10 cents for beverages purchased in recyclable containers to subsidize their redemption value at recycling centers. By using containers originally purchased out of state, the suspects were able to redeem money that had never been charged, prosecutors said.

California

Investigators found the group smuggled 178 tons of cans and bottles starting in October of last year to redeem at various unofficial recycling centers in Riverside County.

“California’s recycling program is funded by consumers, and helps protect our environment and our communities,” California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said in a statement. “Those who try to undermine its integrity through criminal operations will be held accountable.”

Since the charges were filed, investigators served search warrants at six locations, seizing more than $1 million and an unspecified amount of suspected out-of-state beverage containers.

The charges are the latest recycling fraud conspiracy uncovered by investigators. Six people were charged in a similar case last year.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

