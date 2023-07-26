Advertisement
Tesla veers off 10 Freeway and crashes into homeless camp, injuring at least five people

A close-up of the logo on the door of a California Highway Patrol car
A white Tesla drove off the 10 Freeway just east of National Boulevard in Palms around 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A driver veered off the 10 Freeway and crashed into a homeless encampment Wednesday morning, injuring at least five people, according to authorities.

The white Tesla drove off the freeway just east of National Boulevard in Palms around 2:22 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Moses Marroquin.

The car landed in a homeless encampment, injuring five people, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Three people were extricated from the car and transported in “at least serious condition” to be hospitalized. Two people were transported in fair condition.

The National Boulevard off-ramp was closed and a Sig Alert was issued and canceled at 5:03 a.m., according to Marroquin.

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

