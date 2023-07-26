Tesla veers off 10 Freeway and crashes into homeless camp, injuring at least five people
A driver veered off the 10 Freeway and crashed into a homeless encampment Wednesday morning, injuring at least five people, according to authorities.
The white Tesla drove off the freeway just east of National Boulevard in Palms around 2:22 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Moses Marroquin.
The car landed in a homeless encampment, injuring five people, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Three people were extricated from the car and transported in “at least serious condition” to be hospitalized. Two people were transported in fair condition.
The National Boulevard off-ramp was closed and a Sig Alert was issued and canceled at 5:03 a.m., according to Marroquin.
