Person found dead in vehicle off I-10 outside of Joshua Tree National Park

Motorcyclists ride along the 10 Freeway in the Chiriaco Summit area on Aug. 1, 2022.

A person was found dead Wednesday in a vehicle parked outside Joshua Tree National Park, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle was found around at 1:45 p.m. off Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit, about 30 miles east of Indio.

One person was found dead in the vehicle; sheriff’s officials said there was no sign of foul play.

Advertisement

The cause of death is under investigation by the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Sheriff’s officials declined to say if the death might have been heat-related, but it was discovered as temperatures in the area reached 95 degrees Wednesday and were forecast to reach as high as 109 degrees on Thursday.

The region is in the midst of a dangerous heat wave, with the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat warning on Thursday afternoon.