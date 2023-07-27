Advertisement
California

Person found dead in vehicle off I-10 outside of Joshua Tree National Park

Motorcyclists ride side-by-side or singly on a desert highway
Motorcyclists ride along the 10 Freeway in the Chiriaco Summit area on Aug. 1, 2022.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A person was found dead Wednesday in a vehicle parked outside Joshua Tree National Park, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle was found around at 1:45 p.m. off Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit, about 30 miles east of Indio.

One person was found dead in the vehicle; sheriff’s officials said there was no sign of foul play.

Advertisement

The cause of death is under investigation by the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Sheriff’s officials declined to say if the death might have been heat-related, but it was discovered as temperatures in the area reached 95 degrees Wednesday and were forecast to reach as high as 109 degrees on Thursday.

The region is in the midst of a dangerous heat wave, with the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat warning on Thursday afternoon.

BAKERSFIELD, CA - JULY 17, 2023 - Mariah Barnett, 9, and her father Troy, 38, recline in a pool of cool water while tryng to beat the 109 degree heat at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center in Bakersfield on Monday on July 17, 2023. "Horrible," was the one word used by Troy to sum up the recent heat wave. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

A relentless heat wave that refuses to let up brings danger to California, Southwest

The extreme heat wave is a worrisome indication of a climate gone haywire as the arrival of El Niño meets with human-caused climate change.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement