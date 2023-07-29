L.A. County sheriff’s recruit dies eight months after being struck by wrong-way driver in South Whittier

Sheriff Robert Luna, left, presents a service badge for Alejandro Martinez to his sister Dayanna Martinez and father Arturo Martinez during an L.A. County Sheriff’s Academy Class 464 graduation ceremony. Alejandro Martinez died months after being struck by a wrong-way driver while out on a training run.

An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy recruit struck by a wrong-way driver while out on a training run died Friday night after spending the last eight months in the hospital.

Alejandro Martinez, 27, died at 7 p.m. at UCLA Ronald Reagan hospital surrounded by his family, friends, Sheriff Robert Luna, and other department members, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Alejandro Martinez, an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy recruit struck by a wrong-way driver while out on a training run, died Friday night after an eight-month hospitalization. (Courtesy of Dayanna Martinez)

“Our condolences go out to Alejandro’s family, friends, and academy classmates. He will forever live in our hearts & never be forgotten,” the sheriff’s statement said.

Martinez had been out during an academy training run the morning of Nov. 16 when an SUV veered into the wrong lane and crashed into the formation.

The driver, Nicholas Gutierrez, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of peace officers but was released the day after the crash. Gutierrez’s lawyer said he fell asleep at the wheel on his way to work.

Martinez suffered brain swelling, compound femur fractures, a collapsed lung and damage to multiple organs and was placed on a ventilator following the crash.

Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva swore in Martinez as a full deputy shortly after the crash.

Martinez grew up in South Central L.A. and later graduated from Cal State Northridge. He had dedicated his life to public service, joining the Army national guard and later applying to become a deputy sheriff.

“All he ever wanted to do was be a deputy sheriff,” said Capt. Pat Macdonald, who leads the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training bureau. “He dedicated his life to serving the country and more specifically his community.”

