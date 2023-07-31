Advertisement
Person found stabbed in chest at Santa Monica Beach; police make arrest

Santa Monica State Beach, shown June 12, was the site of a stabbing Monday, police say.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
One person was arrested in a stabbing near the beach in Santa Monica on Monday afternoon that left another individual hospitalized.

Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 2000 block of the beach at 2:07 p.m. after a 911 call about a possible assault.

A person was found near beach restrooms with at least one stab wound to the chest, authorities said. The victim was given first aid and transported in unknown condition to a local hospital for further treatment.

No details were given about the suspect, but police said there was an arrest made in connection with the stabbing.

No additional details were immediately available.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

