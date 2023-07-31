Advertisement
Body found in barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach

Lifeguards discovered the body inside a drum in Malibu Lagoon on July 31.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A body was found in a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The department received a report around 10:30 a.m. of an open, 55-gallon barrel being found on the beach. Inside the barrel was a body, said sheriff’s Lt. Jack Jordan.

No additional information was released about the discovery of the barrel or the age or gender of the body.

Homicide investigators are handling the case, according to Jordan, and have closed the beach.

This is a developing story.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

