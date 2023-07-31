Body found in barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach

Lifeguards discovered the body inside a drum in Malibu Lagoon on July 31.

A body was found in a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The department received a report around 10:30 a.m. of an open, 55-gallon barrel being found on the beach. Inside the barrel was a body, said sheriff’s Lt. Jack Jordan.

No additional information was released about the discovery of the barrel or the age or gender of the body.

Homicide investigators are handling the case, according to Jordan, and have closed the beach.

This is a developing story.