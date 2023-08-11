Advertisement
California

Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting five women in L.A. and West Hollywood

Andrey “Cosmo” Thanh Nguyen.
Andrey “Cosmo” Thanh Nguyen, 37, is shown in this mug shot provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A 37-year-old man was arrested this week on suspicion of drugging and sexually assaulting five women in Los Angeles and West Hollywood, authorities said.

Andrey Thanh Nguyen, also known as “Cosmo,” was taken into custody Wednesday and has been charged with seven counts of rape by use of drugs, three counts of sexual penetration by anesthesia or a controlled substance, and one count each of forcible rape, oral copulation by anesthesia or a controlled substance and selling a controlled substance, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday. He remained in custody Friday with bail set at $1.23 million, sheriff’s records show.

Advertisement

According to the district attorney’s office, the charges stem from alleged assaults this year and in 2021 and involve women between the ages of 18 and 21.

The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton is seen Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, in Oceanside, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

California

Marine charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

Military prosecutors have charged a Marine with sexual assault of a minor after a 14-year-old girl was found inside Camp Pendleton barracks.

“The violence and trauma that the five survivors in this case endured is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “My office is committed to working tirelessly to prevent sexual assault, support survivors and hold abusers accountable.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department special victims bureau at (562) 946-7960.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement